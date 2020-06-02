7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Corporations line up for protesters

Screenshot: Twitter

Nike, Twitter, WarnerMedia, Netflix and Citigroup are among the corporations to publicly back the protesters in recent days, The N.Y. Times reports.

Why it matters: "Major companies are often wary of conflict, especially in a polarized time. They tend to be afraid of offending their customers and associating their brands with sensitive subjects," Tiffany Hsu wrote.

What they're saying: Many companies updated their Twitter bios to include the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter in their bios or publicly posted, such as Nordstrom, Ben & Jerry's and Tik Tok.

  • Mark Mason, the chief financial officer of Citigroup, wrote a post on the company's site that repeated George Floyd's plea for help, "I can't breathe," per the Times.
  • WarnerMedia brands changed their names to #BlackLivesMatter.
  • Nike released an ad on Friday that said, "For once don't do it."

Yes, but: Many of the businesses who expressed support for the protests or George Floyd have had complicated relationships with race in the past, the Times writes. "To many people, the supportive corporate sentiments fell short without offering funding or other substantive resources. But some companies said nothing at all."

  • Starbuck posted a letter on Saturday encouraging "courageous conversations," but had to implement anti-bias training in 2018 after two black men were arrested in a store after they didn't order anything while waiting for a friend.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 6,289,259 — Total deaths: 375,987 — Total recoveries — 2,706,820Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 1,811,277 — Total deaths: 105,147 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Nearly 26,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes have been reported to federal health officials —Coronavirus looms over George Floyd protests across the country.
  4. Federal government: Trump lashes out at governors, calls for National Guard to "dominate" streets.
  5. World: Former FDA commissioner says "this is not the time" to cut ties with WHO.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The virus didn't go away.
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What it was like when police used tear gas to clear a path for Trump

President Trump walking back to the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Moments before President Trump began his Rose Garden address, a mass of law enforcement suddenly marched forward in Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

Why it matters: It was a jarring scene as police in the nation's capital forcefully cleared young men and women gathered legally in a public park on a sunny evening, all of it on live television.

Jonathan Swan
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump goes full law-and-order

Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

President Trump's final decision to speak in the Rose Garden last evening as protests raged outside the gate was made only hours before, reflecting chaos on both sides of the fence.

Why it matters: Trump’s ultimate remarks fell where his instincts always were: blunt, brutal law and order, with extreme demonstrations of militarized “strength” and blustery threats.

