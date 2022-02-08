Sign up for our daily briefing

Credit jitters

Kate Marino
Kate Marino, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: ISDA SwapsInfo; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Corporate bond managers are getting a little nervous.

The big picture: Investors are concerned that weakness in the equity market will spill over to corporate debt, especially as the cost companies pay to borrow money is on the rise, the FT reports.

By the numbers: Signs are piling up that investors who buy the bonds of riskier companies are positioning for a bumpy ride:

  • Trading volumes in the high yield CDX, an index that allows investors to protect against the risk of default jumped in January to $197 million, from $122 million the month before — that’s the highest level since March 2020, according to ISDA SwapsInfo.
  • High yield mutual funds and ETFs recorded net outflows for the last four weeks, for a total of $8.7 billion, according to data provider EPFR.
  • Short positions in ETFs that track corporate bonds have also increased, the FT noted.

The bottom line: “The market is a lot more nervous than it was at the start of the year,” Viktor Hjort, global head of credit strategy at BNP Paribas, told the FT.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

China's Eileen Gu performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Day 3 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, China, on Tuesday morning local time. Photo: Mao Jianjun/China News Service via Getty Images

⛷️ Cochran-Siegle wins U.S. Olympic Alpine silver, 50 years after mother's gold

📸 In photos: Nathan Chen sets record in Winter Olympics Day 4 highlights

📰 Olympics put China's press intimidation on full display

🎿 U.S.-born teen skier Eileen Gu wins gold in big air freestyle

🥇Speedskater Ireen Wüst becomes first athlete to win individual gold at 5 Olympics

Axios
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton CEO John Foley stepping down

John Foley. Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Peloton CEO John Foley plans to step down and become executive chair after a decline in demand and a production halt led to a steep sell-off of the company's shares, the exercise bike maker said Tuesday.

The big picture: Peloton also plans to cut about 2,800 jobs, which represents about 20% of its corporate workforce. But the company said those layoffs won't affect its roster of fitness instructors.

Emily Peck
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Jaw-dropping gender gap in jobs

Expand chart
Data: BLS; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The super tight labor market pushed lots of men back to work in January, but women were held back by Omicron.

Driving the news: More than 1 million men surged into the job market last month, coming off the sidelines and either looking for a job or getting a job, compared to just 39,000 women, according to government data released Friday.

