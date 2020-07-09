3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

One in five U.S. adults say they've either moved because of the coronavirus pandemic or know someone who did, per new Pew Research Center data.

Why it matters: The pandemic has sparked a migration out of dense cities and cramped apartments and into roomier suburbs or the homes of family members, where many people continued to work or take classes remotely.

By the numbers: In June, 3% of respondents said they moved because of the pandemic, and 6% said someone moved into their household.

  • Young adults were the most likely to move — 37% of 18-29 year-olds said they knew someone who moved because of COVID-19, including 9% who had moved themselves.
  • 47% of those who had someone move in reported the new arrival was an adult child or spouse of an adult child. For 18%, the new arrival was a parent or in-law.

Where they are going: Among adults who relocated during the pandemic, 60% say they relocated to a family member's household. 13% went to a second or vacation home. 7% moved in with a friend.

What to watch: As the pandemic drags on, temporary escapes could turn into long-term geographic shifts.

  • This could affect the 2020 census.
  • College students have been instructed to respond using their usual college housing address. But that may not be so straightforward for people who moved and are not sure where they'll be living in the future, notes Pew's D'vera Cohn.

10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus squeezes the "sandwich generation"

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As the coronavirus poses risks and concerns for the youngest and oldest Americans, the generations in the middle are buckling under the increasing strain of having to take care of both.

Why it matters: People that make up the so-called sandwich generations are typically in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and in their prime working years. The increasing family and financial pressures on these workers means complications for employers, too.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 12,123,257 — Total deaths: 551,384 — Total recoveries — 6,650,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,084,690 — Total deaths: 132,803 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 statesFlorida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began.
  4. Science: World Health Organization acknowledges airborne transmission of coronavirus.
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge asks full appeals court to review panel's dismissal of Flynn case

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday petitioned for the full D.C. Court of Appeals to rehear a three-judge panel's decision to order the dismissal of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Why it matters: The panel's 2-1 decision could be overturned by the full 11-judge appeals court if it decides to take up the en banc review.

