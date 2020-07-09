Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus

One in five U.S. adults say they've either moved because of the coronavirus pandemic or know someone who did, per new Pew Research Center data.

Why it matters: The pandemic has sparked a migration out of dense cities and cramped apartments and into roomier suburbs or the homes of family members, where many people continued to work or take classes remotely.

By the numbers: In June, 3% of respondents said they moved because of the pandemic, and 6% said someone moved into their household.

Young adults were the most likely to move — 37% of 18-29 year-olds said they knew someone who moved because of COVID-19, including 9% who had moved themselves.

47% of those who had someone move in reported the new arrival was an adult child or spouse of an adult child. For 18%, the new arrival was a parent or in-law.

Where they are going: Among adults who relocated during the pandemic, 60% say they relocated to a family member's household. 13% went to a second or vacation home. 7% moved in with a friend.

What to watch: As the pandemic drags on, temporary escapes could turn into long-term geographic shifts.