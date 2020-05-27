25 mins ago - Economy & Business

MGM plans to reopen major resorts in June

The Las Vegas Strip on May 21. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MGM Resorts International plans to reopen four major Las Vegas resorts on June 4, the company announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Nevada depends on tourist dollars and has seen its economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic. But even if casinos and entertainment venues reopen, guests may stay away, as Las Vegas' Clark County is reporting the bulk of Nevada's COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Details: The company says it will check employee temperatures and offer coronavirus testing as employees return to work. Guests will not be required to wear masks outside of certain table games, salons, elevators and other areas where social distancing is not possible, but employees are required to wear face coverings. Masks will be provided for free.

  • The Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York and The Signature, all expected to reopen June 4, can hold as many as 12,000 guests.

Where it stands: Nevada is reporting over 8,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 400 deaths, per the state health department.

Go deeper: The coronavirus shatters the tourism economy

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France's health ministry advised doctors on Wednesday that hydroxychloroquine "should not be prescribed" to coronavirus patients, citing a lack of evidence as to the drug's benefits.

By the numbers: More than 5.6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2.3 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.9 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California became the fourth state with at least 100,000 reported cases of the coronavirus, along with Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

By the numbers: More than 99,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Nearly 385,000 Americans have recovered and more than 14.9 million tests have been conducted.

