MGM Resorts International plans to reopen four major Las Vegas resorts on June 4, the company announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Nevada depends on tourist dollars and has seen its economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic. But even if casinos and entertainment venues reopen, guests may stay away, as Las Vegas' Clark County is reporting the bulk of Nevada's COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Details: The company says it will check employee temperatures and offer coronavirus testing as employees return to work. Guests will not be required to wear masks outside of certain table games, salons, elevators and other areas where social distancing is not possible, but employees are required to wear face coverings. Masks will be provided for free.

The Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York and The Signature, all expected to reopen June 4, can hold as many as 12,000 guests.

Where it stands: Nevada is reporting over 8,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 400 deaths, per the state health department.

