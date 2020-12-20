Get the latest market trends in your inbox

First doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have shipped in the U.S.

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on Dec. 20. Photo: Paul Sancya/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The first shipments of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine were sent from a distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on Sunday morning, AP reports.

Why it matters: The planned delivery of millions of doses of the Moderna vaccine, which has a 94.1% efficacy rate, comes amid a dangerously high coronavirus caseload across the country that could be exacerbated by holiday travel.

Driving the news: The Moderna vaccine will be distributed to thousands of cities, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Roughly 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is about 95% effective, were shipped last week.
The McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on Dec. 20. Photo: Paul Sancya/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Go deeper

Axios
19 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

In this photo illustration, medical syringes seen displayed in front of the moderna's drug company logo. Photo: Konstantinos Zilos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A CDC advisory committee on Saturday voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for people 18 years and older, per CNN.

Driving the news: The recommendation comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine

McConnell (L) and Pelosi (R). Photo: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the attending physician of Congress on Friday.

The latest: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, saying afterwards, "[a]s the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue wearing masks and engage in social distancing. That is how we will beat this virus and end this terrible pandemic.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: CDC panel recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine — General apologizes for "miscommunication" over vaccine shipments — Airports advised to beef up security to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
  3. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  4. World: How China manipulates truth — at scale — Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow