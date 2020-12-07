India is reviewing the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca for emergency use, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: India is home to the Serum Institute, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by volume. The country has also reported the most coronavirus cases outside the U.S., and the third-most COVID fatalities globally, per Johns Hopkins University data.

Daily coronavirus cases in India have gradually declined since September, but the country is still seeing several hundred deaths per day.

Driving the news: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Monday that the company had applied for an emergency use authorization of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Poonawalla also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

Pfizer applied for authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India late last week, the Times of India reports

Context: AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said last month that the company is likely to start a new global trial to measure the efficacy of its COVID vaccine, after a smaller dose received by some participants in its last trial was found to be the result of an error by a contractor.