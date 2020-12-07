Get the latest market trends in your inbox

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

A healthcare worker administers a coronavirus swab test on Dec. 6 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India is reviewing the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca for emergency use, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: India is home to the Serum Institute, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by volume. The country has also reported the most coronavirus cases outside the U.S., and the third-most COVID fatalities globally, per Johns Hopkins University data.

  • Daily coronavirus cases in India have gradually declined since September, but the country is still seeing several hundred deaths per day.

Driving the news: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Monday that the company had applied for an emergency use authorization of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Poonawalla also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

  • Pfizer applied for authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India late last week, the Times of India reports

Context: AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said last month that the company is likely to start a new global trial to measure the efficacy of its COVID vaccine, after a smaller dose received by some participants in its last trial was found to be the result of an error by a contractor.

  • Top scientists at the World Health Organization have called for more detailed information on AstraZeneca's vaccine. The company says the vaccine is 90% effective in people who got a half dose followed by a full dose, and 62% effective in people who got two full doses.
  • The U.K. government approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine last week, after the company said the vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
13 hours ago - Health

Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021

Every American will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine by the second quarter of 2021, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview for "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: As cases, hospitalizations and deaths keep climbing higher, a vaccine seems to be the only chance the U.S. will have to arrest this pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Health

In photos: How the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in 2020

President Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 5 after spending three days hospitalized for COVID-19. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of people in 191 countries and regions since spreading from China in January — killing more than 1.5 million people, infecting more than 66.3 million and disrupting many more lives.

The big picture: Companies and schools around the world have shifted to online work and classes. Many governments have responded with restrictions including lockdowns, social distancing measures and mask mandates.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

2021 World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore instead of Davos

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Economic Forum announced Monday that it will convene its annual meeting this summer in Singapore instead of the iconic Swiss ski town of Davos "in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases."

Why it matters: Singapore has earned praise for its success in combatting the coronavirus, reporting 58,260 cases since the start of the pandemic and only 213 over the last month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow