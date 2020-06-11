47 mins ago - Health

U.S. reaches 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

COVID-19. Photo: Image Point Fr - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The U.S. hit the 2 million-mark for confirmed cases of the coronavirus late Wednesday, per John's Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The milestone comes as every state across the country has started to gradually reopen after months of social distancing and mandated quarantining. Some states including Florida, Texas, Oregon and Arizona have already reported spikes in cases, partially attributed to increased testing.

  • The U.S. hit 1 million cases in late April, and 100,000 deaths last month. U.S. deaths are now over 112,900. U.S. Recoveries rest at over 533,500.
  • Original projections put U.S. deaths at a likely 100,000 to 200,000 in total.

Of note: The U.S. remains the world leader in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Brazil comes in second with over 772,400 cases and more than 39,600 deaths as of Wednesday night.

Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 7,357,794 — Total deaths: 416,201 — Total recoveries — 3,454,805Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,908 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests.
  Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
12 hours ago - Health

Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations

A health worker processing a coronavirus testing in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 9 for the PGA Tour. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas health authorities reported a total of 2,153 coronavirus hospitalizations on Wednesday, up from 2,056 on Tuesday and 1,935 patients Monday, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The three days of record-breaking coronavirus hospitalizations come more than a month after Texas allowed its statewide stay-at-home order to expire.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

There were 5.05 million job openings at U.S. companies at the end of April — the lowest total since December 2014, according to new data out Wednesday.

By the numbers: More than 112,800 Americans have died of the coronavirus and over 1.99 million people have tested positive, per data from Johns Hopkins. More than 533,500 Americans have recovered and over 21.4 million tests have been conducted.

