The U.S. hit the 2 million-mark for confirmed cases of the coronavirus late Wednesday, per John's Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The milestone comes as every state across the country has started to gradually reopen after months of social distancing and mandated quarantining. Some states including Florida, Texas, Oregon and Arizona have already reported spikes in cases, partially attributed to increased testing.

The U.S. hit 1 million cases in late April, and 100,000 deaths last month. U.S. deaths are now over 112,900. U.S. Recoveries rest at over 533,500.

Original projections put U.S. deaths at a likely 100,000 to 200,000 in total.

Of note: The U.S. remains the world leader in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Brazil comes in second with over 772,400 cases and more than 39,600 deaths as of Wednesday night.