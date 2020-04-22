Tyson Meats closes Waterloo, Iowa, plant in latest pork shutdown

Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, is suspending operations at its largest pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, the company announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The closure "further contributes to the disruption of the nation’s pork supply," per the company. It comes as the meat industry has slowed production, leading to price increases, as plant workers across the country have fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, also announced three plant closures in recent days, including a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. At least 644 coronavirus cases were traced back to that facility.

What they're saying: “Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production." said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, in a news release.