President Trump on Saturday said the administration is weighing a plan to allocate some funding to the World Health Organization, although he noted that a final decision has not been made.

Flashback: Trump announced last month that the U.S. would hold funding to the agency for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

What's new: Trump appeared to confirm a draft letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus detailed in a Fox News exclusive — which said the administration would "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions" to the WHO. Trump said that is one of many plans currently being considered.

He added that all funds to the WHO remain frozen.

The White House declined to comment further.

Where it stands: China's contributions to the WHO from 2018-2019 amounted to $86 million, while the U.S. gave $893 million — 14.67% of the WHO's total funding.

Between the lines: Trump's team began to present options to restrict funding to WHO last month — from outright cuts to redirecting funding, Axios' Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan reported.

Trump claimed in April that the WHO "probably" knew about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic months before the agency sounded the alarm.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30 — 9 days after the CDC confirmed the first case in the U.S. and 10 days after South Korea announced its first case.

The WHO did not declare the coronavirus a pandemic until March 11, after 114 countries had reported cases.

