Trump softens on cutting funding to WHO

Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on May 15. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday said the administration is weighing a plan to allocate some funding to the World Health Organization, although he noted that a final decision has not been made.

Flashback: Trump announced last month that the U.S. would hold funding to the agency for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

What's new: Trump appeared to confirm a draft letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus detailed in a Fox News exclusive — which said the administration would "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions" to the WHO. Trump said that is one of many plans currently being considered.

  • He added that all funds to the WHO remain frozen.
  • The White House declined to comment further.

Where it stands: China's contributions to the WHO from 2018-2019 amounted to $86 million, while the U.S. gave $893 million — 14.67% of the WHO's total funding.

Between the lines: Trump's team began to present options to restrict funding to WHO last month — from outright cuts to redirecting funding, Axios' Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan reported.

  • Trump claimed in April that the WHO "probably" knew about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic months before the agency sounded the alarm.
  • The WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30 — 9 days after the CDC confirmed the first case in the U.S. and 10 days after South Korea announced its first case.
  • The WHO did not declare the coronavirus a pandemic until March 11, after 114 countries had reported cases.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

An official with China’s National Health Commission on Friday suggested that some labs had destroyed coronavirus samples at the start of the country's outbreak due to biosafety reasons, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 308,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.7 million tests), followed by Russia (over 272,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States need to figure out how to hold safe elections by this fall, when the virus will still be spreading.

Why it matters: In the next few months, decisions by state and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials will determine how Americans cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic.

Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Most states are showing advances on two of the key criteria for being able to safely reopen parts of their economies: They’re testing more people and finding fewer infections.

Why it matters: The U.S. has to get the existing outbreak under control before we can even think about easing up on social distancing and managing the ensuing risk of new outbreaks. At this moment, most of the country seems to be moving in the right direction.

