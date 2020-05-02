Trump says there are enough coronavirus tests for the Senate

President Trump on Saturday claimed that there are enough coronavirus tests for senators returning this week to Washington, D.C.

Driving the news: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Twitter late Friday that the agency would send three Abbott point of care machines and 1,000 coronavirus tests for the Senate's use, after the Capitol's attending physician said he did not have enough equipment for widespread testing of all senators.

Go deeper: Dianne Feinstein urges McConnell not to recall Senate during pandemic