1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slams investigations into administration's handling of coronavirus

Orion Rummler

President Trump briefs reporters on April 2. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump decried "extreme partisan investigations" into the administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis at Thursday's White House task force briefing.

Why it matters: Delays in mass deployment of testing kits to detect COVID-19 and shortages of personal protective gear in the U.S. have exacerbated the public health crisis that has killed more than 5,800 Americans as of Thursday.

Driving the news: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a new committee — with subpoena powers — on Thursday to oversee the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

What he's saying: "It's not any time for witch hunts, it's time to get this enemy defeated," Trump said on Thursday, calling investigations "a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention. And we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers, cause that's all they're doing, everyone knows it's ridiculous."

Novel coronavirus infections have surpassed the 1 million mark after "near exponential growth" that's reached "almost every country," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

The big picture: Policy responses to the global coronavirus crisis have been every-country-for-itself and — in the case of the U.S. and China — tinged with geopolitics. But, the scientific work underway to understand the virus and develop a vaccine has been globalized on an unprecedented scale.

Most Americans approve of President Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and his overall approval rating has risen from 44% to 49% during the crisis, according to a Gallup poll.

Background: Trump has received criticism in the media, as well as from officials in Washington, D.C., and around the country, for downplaying the threat of the virus and for not taking stronger action to make tests available and ramp up production of necessary medical supplies.

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

