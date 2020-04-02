Trump slams investigations into administration's handling of coronavirus

President Trump decried "extreme partisan investigations" into the administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis at Thursday's White House task force briefing.

Why it matters: Delays in mass deployment of testing kits to detect COVID-19 and shortages of personal protective gear in the U.S. have exacerbated the public health crisis that has killed more than 5,800 Americans as of Thursday.

60% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Gallup poll released last week.

Driving the news: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a new committee — with subpoena powers — on Thursday to oversee the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) unveiled a bill that would establish a 9/11-style commission to review the United States' response to the coronavirus outbreak.

What he's saying: "It's not any time for witch hunts, it's time to get this enemy defeated," Trump said on Thursday, calling investigations "a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention. And we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers, cause that's all they're doing, everyone knows it's ridiculous."

