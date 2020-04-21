NIH creates "living document" of treatment guidelines for coronavirus

A panel of experts organized by the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday announced a "living document" of guidelines regarding treatment options for the coronavirus, but warned that the public should be wary of any informal studies touting these medicines.

The big picture: The guidelines will be updated as new information emerges from peer-reviewed scientific literature and other authoritative sources. Anti-virals like hydroxychloroquine and Gilead's remdesivir, as well as immunotherapies like the transfer of plasma from former patients, are among the options under investigation.

Go deeper: What's next in the race for a coronavirus treatment