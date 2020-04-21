26 mins ago - Health

NIH creates "living document" of treatment guidelines for coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Currently, there is no treatment or cure for the coronavirus. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A panel of experts organized by the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday announced a "living document" of guidelines regarding treatment options for the coronavirus, but warned that the public should be wary of any informal studies touting these medicines.

The big picture: The guidelines will be updated as new information emerges from peer-reviewed scientific literature and other authoritative sources. Anti-virals like hydroxychloroquine and Gilead's remdesivir, as well as immunotherapies like the transfer of plasma from former patients, are among the options under investigation.

Go deeper: What's next in the race for a coronavirus treatment

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that 481 more people had died in the state, a significant decrease of single-day death tolls from the previous week.

The big picture: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 788,000 Tuesday, while total deaths exceeded 42,400.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Oktoberfest canceled due to coronavirus

Barrier tapes can be seen on the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest would have taken place from in front of the Bavaria. Photo: Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany's Oktoberfest festival in Munich won't take place this year, the governor of Bavaria announced Tuesday.

  • “We are living in changed times,” said Markus Söder, the governor of Bavaria. “Living with corona means living cautiously.”

Why it matters: The iconic festival draws 6 million people a year and was supposed to start Sept. 19. Germany's ban on large public gatherings ends on Aug. 31, but authorities thought it would be difficult to enforce social distancing and require all attendees to wear masks.

Keep ReadingArrow4 hours ago - World