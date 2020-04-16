46 mins ago - Health

Early signs are encouraging for potential coronavirus drug

Sam Baker

Photo: Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Coronavirus patients in a Chicago hospital recovered quickly after receiving remdesivir, a drug made by Gilead Sciences, according to STAT. It’s the latest positive sign for a drug that’s already seen as one of the most promising potential treatments for the novel coronavirus.

Yes, but: This is an anecdotal report, not the kind of rigorous clinical-trial data that can support firm conclusions about remdesivir’s effectiveness. Glead is set to release more fulsome clinical data later this month. Nevertheless, stock futures soared on the possibility of an effective treatment.

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

The big picture: The $349 billion cap for small business loans was reached Thursday, a sign that more cash will be needed to help struggling businesses.

Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus may attack multiple organs in some patients

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's well-known that the coronavirus targets the lungs, but evidence suggests that the virus may also cause heart inflammation, acute kidney disease, neurological problems, blood clots, intestinal damage and liver issues, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The treatment for each patient will vary depending on which organs are being attacked, and the myriad symptoms of the virus have already made treatment complicated.

