Coronavirus patients in a Chicago hospital recovered quickly after receiving remdesivir, a drug made by Gilead Sciences, according to STAT. It’s the latest positive sign for a drug that’s already seen as one of the most promising potential treatments for the novel coronavirus.

Yes, but: This is an anecdotal report, not the kind of rigorous clinical-trial data that can support firm conclusions about remdesivir’s effectiveness. Glead is set to release more fulsome clinical data later this month. Nevertheless, stock futures soared on the possibility of an effective treatment.