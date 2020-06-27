1 hour ago - Health

AP: Tourism boards encourage travelers to stay away during pandemic

People at Sandy Hook beach in New Jersey on June 26. Photo: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

Some state and city tourism officials have rearranged their summer marketing plans to keep potential visitors away as the coronavirus pandemic persists, AP reports.

The big picture: Overall travel spending in the U.S. is expected to drop by 45% by the end of 2020, according to the U.S. Travel Association's June forecast. A $389 billion loss in spending for domestic travel compared to last year is expected.

What they're saying: “We want people to keep Virginia in mind, but we don’t necessarily want a ton of people flooding our state right now,” Lindsey Norment, brand director at Virginia Tourism, told AP. “That’s a hurdle I never expected to face in tourism: What if we don’t want people here?”

  • “'Staycation' has been part of vacation lingo for a while, but now there’s also the notion of “safecations,” Sara Otte-Coleman, North Dakota's director of tourism and marketing, told AP.
  • “There is no marketing template or operational template for what we’re going through,” Glenn Eden, chair of the tourism group Choose Chicago's board of directors, told AP. “We want to be viewed as an intelligent and socially responsible destination that visitors can trust.”

Bryan Walsh
12 hours ago - Health

Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Government virus expert Anthony Fauci told reporters in a press briefing on Friday that contact tracing efforts to contain the coronavirus are "not working."

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, contact tracing of cases is the best tool available to stem the spread of an outbreak. But understaffed public health agencies, privacy concerns, disappointing technology, and the sheer size of the pandemic are limiting the technique's effectiveness.

Jacob Knutson
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Millions are donated to bail out arrested George Floyd protesters

A young Black man is under arrest as protesters clash with police near Philadelphia's City Hall on May 30, 2020. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Donors contributed millions of dollars to city bail funds during nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: The funds are independent organizations that help arrested people bail out of jail and advocate for ending cash bail in courts around the United States.

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 9,937,618 — Total deaths: 497,427 — Total recoveries — 5,008,895Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 2,504,492 — Total deaths: 125,472 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,401,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Florida mayor urges people to forgo house parties Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kitsSummer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
  7. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  8. 1 🧻 thing: Pandemic worsens environmental damage from toilet paper.
