Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Mom is in a coma after having coronavirus symptoms

Jacob Knutson
Screenshot: @karltowns post from 2015 (Instagram)

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an emotional video late last night that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, is in a medically induced coma from what his family believes is COVID-19.

The big picture: Towns, who was born and raised in New Jersey, learned last week that both his parents weren't feeling well. After a trip to the hospital, his father was released and told to self-quarantine, but his mother started "deteriorating."

"She just wasn't getting better. Her fever was never cutting from 103, maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds, and then immediately spike back up. ... Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse."
— Karl-Anthony Towns

A few days later, Cruz started feeling great and the family thought she was finally turning a corner. But then things "went sideways quick" and she had to be given a ventilator and put in a medically induced coma.

"Since that day, I haven't talked to her, haven't been able to obviously communicate with her. I've just been getting updates on her condition. It's rough, and day by day we're just seeing how it goes."

Towns said his family told him to make the video "so that people understand that the severity of this disease is real."

"Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. ... Send my love to all your families. I'm praying for every single one of you ... My mother is the strongest women I know, and I know she'll beat this, and we're going to rejoice when she does."

