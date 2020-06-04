1 hour ago - Health

HHS requests data on race and ethnicity with coronavirus test results

A nurse writes a note as a team of doctors and nurses performs a procedure on a coronavirus patient in the Regional Medical Center on May 21 in San Jose, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services moved on Thursday to require that an individual's race, ethnicity, age and sex be submitted to the agency with novel coronavirus test results.

Why it matters: Some cities and states have reported the virus is killing black people at disproportionately high rates. There are gaps in the national picture of how many people of color are affected, since the data has not been a requirement for states to collect or disclose.

The big picture: Health officials have outlined why people of color face heightened coronavirus risks in the U.S., including chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality, such as multigenerational housing.

  • HHS did not respond to a request for comment on whether the new guidance would also extend to states reporting demographics of coronavirus fatalities.

What they're saying: “The requirement to include demographic data like race, ethnicity, age, and sex will enable us to ensure that all groups have equitable access to testing, and allow us to accurately determine the burden of infection on vulnerable groups,” Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir, the official leading the federal government's coronavirus testing response, said in a statement.

  • “With these data we will be able to improve decision-making and better prevent or mitigate further illnesses among Americans," he said.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East all recorded spikes in coronavirus infections Thursday as cases spread to new hot spots worldwide.

By the numbers: More than 6.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.8 million have recovered from the virus. Over 387,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Texas, Arizona and Oregon saw significant spikes last week in new coronavirus infections, while other states reported slight increases.

The big picture: Nationwide, new cases have plateaued over the past week, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Sam Baker report. To get through this crisis and safely continue getting back out into the world, the U.S. needs them to go down — a lot.

12 hours ago - Health

Where the CDC went wrong with its coronavirus response

Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mishandled the coronavirus pandemic, sowing mistrust among health experts and the public, according to a sweeping report by the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's been reported that a faster and more organized response from the federal government could have saved thousands of lives.

