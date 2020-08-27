6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump admin to buy 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests from Abbott

Acting Homeland Security Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Trump on August 27. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration plans to purchase 150 million rapid coronavirus tests from Abbott Laboratories, the White House announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Abbott said Wednesday it plans to make 50 million of the $5 coronavirus tests by the start of October. COVID-19 testing, which is essential to tracking the spread of the virus, declined across the U.S. this month.

9 hours ago - Health

The CDC's revised coronavirus testing guidance could foreshadow a new debacle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The U.S. has never really managed to get coronavirus testing right for any extended period of time, and now we're entering a new phase of potential dysfunction.

Driving the news: Democrats and some health care experts are livid over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest change to its testing guidelines, which now recommend against testing for asymptomatic people.

13 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases fell by 15% this week

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

New coronavirus infections fell by almost 15% over the past week, continuing a steady downward trend.

Why it matters: The standard caveats still apply — progress can always fall apart, the U.S. is climbing down from a very high number of cases, and this is far from over. But this is undeniably good news. Things are getting better.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 24,284,974 — Total deaths: 828,041 — Total recoveries: 15,856,422Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 5,856,014 — Total deaths: 180,468 — Total recoveries: 2,084,465 — Total tests: 74,549,129Map.
  3. Health: Iowa closes bars, nightclubs in 6 counties due to spikes among young people — Cases nationwide fell by 15% this week.
  4. Education: Most urban schools will start the year with all-remote learning.
  5. Extreme weather: Hurricane Laura collides with the pandemic.
