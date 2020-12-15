Gyms that follow coronavirus mitigation strategies — like enforcing masks, social distancing, and prompt cleaning — should stay open when possible under local guidelines, Former Surgeon General Richard Carmona said at a virtual Axios event on Tuesday.

Where it stands: Several states have shuttered gyms as coronavirus cases rise, or introduced limitations on how many customers can be inside the facility at once, per a New York Times tracker.

What he's saying: "And I think first and foremost, whatever you're doing, we have to adhere to the best public health practices, social distancing, wearing a mask, stay within your own bubble at home. Don't be interacting with lots of people you don't know, things like that," Carmona said.

"Now when you take it to a gym ... you have to really step up and make sure the staff is on board, there's a team approach, there's cleaning, there's social distancing, there's masking, machines are separated much further apart now so that we have the social distancing."

"So I think when those best public health practices can be applied, we should consider letting those facilities stay open when possible based on epidemiologic data, because people need that social connection."

Carmona noted that "mental health and physical health are connected inextricably," and it was important for people to stay active during the pandemic.

This event was sponsored by Planet Fitness.