How the super-rich are preparing for the coronavirus

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There are the Americans who are worried about paying for medical bills stemming from the coronavirus, and then there's the super-wealthy.

Between the lines: Viruses don't care about someone's income, but money can certainly buy extra precautions and assurances, as Bloomberg reports, and the rich often have access to scientists and health experts that the rest of us don't have.

  • They can also use private planes for transportation out of town and purchase high-end concierge medical care — without having to worry about its price tag.

The bottom line: "Resources like money and transportation and information give people head starts on protective and preventive measures, and can help create more comfortable scenarios for people to cope with disasters," Jewel Mullen, associate dean for health equity at the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School, told Bloomberg.

Coronavirus raises health care affordability concerns in the U.S.

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient into an ambulance in Kirkland, Washington, on Feb. 29. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

The threat of the coronavirus is already exposing the holes in the U.S. health care system, particularly for low-income people and those without health insurance.

Why it matters: If affordability concerns keep people from receiving the care they need, or from staying home in order to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, we've got an even bigger problem.

Coronavirus updates: China reports drop in cases as virus spreads globally

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

China's National Heath Commission reported 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus on the mainland Tuesday — the lowest for more than a month. But outside the country, the number of infections was increasing, including in the U.S.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 91,000 people in over 70 countries and territories. The countries with the most cases outside China are South Korea (more than 4,800), Italy (over 2,000) and Iran (more than 1,500). The global death toll from the novel coronavirus soared past 3,100 by Tuesday morning.

Caitlin Owens

14% of Americans struggle to pay medical bills

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The number of people struggling to pay medical bills has fallen by 5.5 percentage points since 2011, but more than 14% of Americans still had problems in 2018, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: "Families with problems paying medical bills may experience serious financial consequences, such as having problems with paying for food, clothing, or housing, and filing for bankruptcy," the report's authors write.

