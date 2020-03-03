How the super-rich are preparing for the coronavirus

There are the Americans who are worried about paying for medical bills stemming from the coronavirus, and then there's the super-wealthy.

Between the lines: Viruses don't care about someone's income, but money can certainly buy extra precautions and assurances, as Bloomberg reports, and the rich often have access to scientists and health experts that the rest of us don't have.

They can also use private planes for transportation out of town and purchase high-end concierge medical care — without having to worry about its price tag.

The bottom line: "Resources like money and transportation and information give people head starts on protective and preventive measures, and can help create more comfortable scenarios for people to cope with disasters," Jewel Mullen, associate dean for health equity at the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School, told Bloomberg.

