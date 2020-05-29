NCAA outlines plan to get athletes back to campus

The NCAA released guidelines on Friday that aim to help schools safely bring student athletes back to college campuses.

Why it matters: Schools across the U.S. are prepping for football players to return as early as June 8, after the Southeastern Conference green-lit workouts and team activities at the discretion of individual universities.

Catch up quick: The NCAA proposes that athletes should not return to campus without confirmation that they have not faced "high-risk" exposure to the coronavirus for at least two weeks.

If the students travel to campus by bus or air, they should self-quarantine for at least seven days.

Before returning to campus, students should be without COVID-19 symptoms for at least two weeks.

Students and athletic staff should hold daily self-health checks, the NCAA suggests.

Between the lines: The NCAA points out that young people are less likely to die or experience complications from the virus than older Americans, but notes that asymptomatic infections are still common.

The CDC is trying to figure out why some children under 21 are more vulnerable to the virus, as some young people in the U.S. and Europe have experienced a severe inflammatory illness that the WHO says, "may be related to COVID-19."

