NCAA outlines plan to get athletes back to campus

The College Basketball Experience on March 26 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NCAA released guidelines on Friday that aim to help schools safely bring student athletes back to college campuses.

Why it matters: Schools across the U.S. are prepping for football players to return as early as June 8, after the Southeastern Conference green-lit workouts and team activities at the discretion of individual universities.

Catch up quick: The NCAA proposes that athletes should not return to campus without confirmation that they have not faced "high-risk" exposure to the coronavirus for at least two weeks.

  • If the students travel to campus by bus or air, they should self-quarantine for at least seven days.
  • Before returning to campus, students should be without COVID-19 symptoms for at least two weeks.
  • Students and athletic staff should hold daily self-health checks, the NCAA suggests.

Between the lines: The NCAA points out that young people are less likely to die or experience complications from the virus than older Americans, but notes that asymptomatic infections are still common.

  • The CDC is trying to figure out why some children under 21 are more vulnerable to the virus, as some young people in the U.S. and Europe have experienced a severe inflammatory illness that the WHO says, "may be related to COVID-19."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 500 schools in South Korea have either closed or postponed reopening, according to the Korea Times, which cites data from the Ministry of Education.

Why it matters: South Korea has been a model for how to handle the novel coronavirus, and the closures reportedly followed concerns from parents and teachers over child safety. The country's confirmed death toll has plateaued at 269 over the past few days, with few increases, per Johns Hopkins data.

Former Minneapolis police officer in custody

A man rides a bicycle up to a law enforcement checkpoint today in Minneapolis. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The people of Minneapolis who took to the streets to protest got results Friday afternoon, but the nation will still enter the weekend on edge.

Why it matters: It's hard to imagine fired police officer Derek Chauvin being arrested so quickly on third-degree murder charges without this week's protests.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 5,885,490— Total deaths: 363,031 — Total recoveries — 2,468,011Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,735,971 — Total deaths: 102,516 — Total recoveries: 399,991 — Total tested: 15,646,041Map.
  3. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine prescription fills exploded in March —How the U.S. might distribute a vaccine.
  4. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
  5. Business: Fed chair Powell says coronavirus is "great increaser" of income inequality.
