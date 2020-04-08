43 mins ago - Economy & Business

How coronavirus impacted U.S. stock prices

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

After largely ignoring the coronavirus outbreak in January, news about the pandemic has been just about the only thing that has mattered to investors since the market's initial fall from record highs on Feb. 23.

Why it matters: Stock prices have bounced back since hitting a low on March 23, but analysts warn the gains are likely "bear market rallies" not backed by data.

  • The S&P 500 has gained around 15% since hitting its low, ending the bear market.

Watch this space: “Risk to the downside is greater than the opportunity to the upside from this point where we stand today,” Goldman Sachs chief equity strategist David Kostin told CNBC on Tuesday.

  • “I would just remind you that in 2008 in the fourth quarter there were many different rallies, I call them bear market rallies, some of which almost 20% a couple of times — but the market did not bottom until March of 2009.”

Felix Salmon

A coronavirus guide for individual investors

The longest bull market of all time is over — so, what now? That's the question facing millions of individual investors in the U.S. and around the world.

The bottom line: How worried you should be depends entirely on your time horizon, and when you might need to start spending the money y0u have saved up in the market.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: London mayor says U.K. nowhere near lockdown lifting

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus, saying she believes New Zealand has "turned a corner" after two weeks of strict lockdown measures. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said the U.K. is "nowhere near" lifting restrictions.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 82,000 people and infected 1.4 million others globally as of early Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Global recoveries have surpassed 301,000. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 141,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 17,000). Half the planet's population is on lockdown.

Sara FischerStef W. Kight

Campaigns turn to texting as coronavirus spreads

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Peer-to-peer (P2P) texting is experiencing a massive uptick in political campaigns throughout the country now that in-person campaign activities and forms of voter outreach are being suspended to protect public health, P2P experts and campaigns tell Axios.

Why it matters: Campaign tactics like rallies, town halls, phone banking and canvassing are becoming harder to do as officials urge people to quarantine themselves and stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

