Small businesses line up to sue insurers over coronavirus claims

Orion Rummler

Closed signs on a fast food restaurant on April 24 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Restaurants, casinos and barbershops are suing insurers in an attempt to regain losses caused by staying closed through stay-at-home orders, AP reports.

Why it matters: The survival of thousands of businesses are on the line if insurers refuse to pay — and big-name insurance companies risk massive financial hits if they accept the millions of claims.

The big picture: The $349 billion cap for small business loans for the coronavirus stimulus was reached last week, taking less than two weeks to run out.

What's next: If the coronavirus caused "direct physical damage" in or near a business, small business owners have a greater chance of success in their case against insurers, per AP. But proving that the virus was on the premises could prove challenging for plaintiff attorneys.

  • "It’s a question courts haven’t definitively answered," AP reports.

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Saturday there is "no evidence” that people who recover from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

What they're saying: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

Updated 4 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus, as states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules.

The big picture: The official death toll for the coronavirus in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health
Axios Events

Small Business Matters: The path to recovery

On Thursday morning, Axios Co-founder Mike Allen hosted a conversation on small business recovery during the coronavirus pandemic with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark, EQtainment founder Sofia Dickens, and a View from the Top segment between Axios CEO & Co-founder Jim VandeHei and Intuit QuickBooks EVP and GM Alex Chriss.

Sofia Dickens discussed the importance of teaching kids adaptability and resilience and underscored the challenges that small businesses face in the wake of coronavirus.

  • On the limitations of the current education system: “In a lot of ways through our education system, we teach kids what to think, instead of how to think…It’s important, because there’s so much insecurity about the future job market for them, that we teach them problem-solving skills.”
  • On how long small businesses can stay afloat: "I don't have an optimistic answer there. The government's been patting themselves on the back for filling a one-month hole in the economy and taking two months to do it. I think in the next 30 to 60 days, we're gonna see a lot of small businesses fail and it's gonna be tough...This is going to be a several-year process. And we're gonna have to start really reinventing ourselves and looking to see how we can help each other."

In his View from the Top segment with Jim VandeHei, Alex Chriss highlighted the current problems of PPP:

  • On how much he thinks the federal government's going to have to put forward: "I'm not sure how much more they will need, but I do think we're gonna have to reconsider how the program is structured...We're talking about businesses that have 20 to 50 employees getting the loans where the vast majority of our small businesses are less than 10 or even less than five employees. Those are the ones that structurally need it, but that the system isn't really set up for...Banks aren't there to cover the smallest."

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark discussed the integral role of small business in the community and how they're trying to stay afloat.

  • On small business owners who are affected by the pandemic: "They know firsthand what a job means to a family, a community, health outcomes...they’re worried about how they reopen in a way that’s safe and sustainable."
  • On how government can assist small businesses: "I think they're going to have to do at least another 250 billion. But what's really going to be enough is we're going to have to reopen. We're free enterprise people. So we don't think this is going to be government aid and assistance forever. We've got to help people who are in real pain right now. And then we have to sensibly and safely reopen so that Americans have access to their paychecks again. "

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) answered questions about the possibility of additional PPP funding and how the government can mitigate current concerns.

  • On another round of PPP funding: "There's no question that we know we haven’t met the need yet...[but] I don't know that I would have a lot of confidence in seeing that happen between now and May 4."
  • On using 9/11 as an example on coronavirus liability: "You've got liability exposures bringing your employees back and bringing your customers in. That's a liability issue that I'm not sure how we meet that need — 9/11 may be one of the places that we go for that conversation."

