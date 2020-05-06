3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Services sector prices jumped in April as non-manufacturing index crashed

Data: Institute for Supply Management; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. services businesses saw their steepest drop in activity in April since the Great Recession with the Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index falling to 41.8, its lowest reading since March 2009.

Yes, but: The survey's prices paid index jumped to its highest since January and firms said they had seen the highest percentage of price increases since May 2018.

  • Why it matters: Despite the destruction in overall demand and waves of job losses, prices are not only holding firm — they are rising.

But, but, but: ISM's data shows price increases have been largely in the health care sector where the coronavirus pandemic has increased shipping costs as demand has skyrocketed and the number of flights, largely from China, carrying medical supplies has plunged.

  • The price increases also were noted in other areas, however, such as cleaning products, disinfectants and alcohol.

What's next: "When we come out of this lockdown, I don’t project or anticipate a V-type recovery, so I don’t know how prices will correlate to demand levels," Anthony Nieves, chair for ISM's non-manufacturing business survey committee, said during a call with reporters.

Scoop: Pompeo planning trip to Israel despite coronavirus restrictions

Pompeo (R) with Netanyahu last year. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Israel next week for a 24-hour visit, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This will be the first visit of a senior foreign official to Israel since coronavirus travel restrictions came into place. This will also be Pompeo’s first trip abroad since the crisis became a global pandemic.

The push for post-coronavirus telework to help fight climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's at least a small movement brewing to ensure telework remains widely permitted and encouraged in the post-pandemic era as a way to help the climate.

Why it matters: Driving creates lots of air pollution, and transportation (not just from passenger cars) is the nation's largest source of CO2 emissions.

ADP's April private jobs report shows worst losses in its history

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

The private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April, according to ADP's private jobs report — the worst monthly job loss in the report's history.

Why it matters: "Job losses of this scale are unprecedented. The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession," Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute said. The hospitality sector was hit hardest with 8.6 million jobs lost, while the trade, transportation, utilities and construction sectors also suffered major blows.

