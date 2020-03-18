1 hour ago - Health

Sanders proposes giving every U.S. household $2,000 during coronavirus outbreak

Rebecca Falconer

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his plan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak during a livestream on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo: berniesanders.com via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday a plan to give American households $2,000 a month and for gig economy workers to receive unemployment payouts during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

What he's saying: "In this unprecedented moment, this will require an unprecedented amount of money. My own guess is that we’ll be spending $2 trillion in funding to prevent deaths, job losses, and to avoid an economic catastrophe," Sanders said.

The big picture: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier Tuesday the Trump administration is discussing sending checks to Americans "immediately" to help alleviate the economic impact of the outbreak.

  • Conservative economists have called for direct government payments of $1,000 to every American adult, Axios' Alayna Treen notes.
  • Mnuchin said the amount of each check "may be a little bit bigger than what's in the press."

Alayna Treene

Mnuchin: "We're looking at sending Americans checks immediately" during coronavirus crisis

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration is discussing sending checks to Americans "immediately" to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Driving the news: Mnuchin, who has been working closely with bipartisan leadership on Capitol Hill to pass new legislation to provide coronavirus relief, announced a series of economic stimulus efforts at the White House designed to help small businesses, corporations and individuals.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 197,295 — Total deaths: 7,933
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 6,362 now in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — Total deaths: 108
  3. Federal government latest: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, “Americans need cash now,” as the government is considering sending Americans checks in the next two weeks.
  4. Market impact: Dow closes up more than 1,000 points as the White House looks to prepare a $1 trillion stimulus.
  5. 2020 latest: As primary results for Arizona, Florida and Illinois roll in, DNC chair urged states to expand voting options amid coronavirus outbreak.
  6. Sports update: 4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus — Kevin Durant among them.
  7. What should I do? Answers from Axios experts.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.
Axios

Coronavirus updates: Washington state reports 1,000 cases as U.S. death toll tops 100

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

At least 6,421 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across all 50 U.S. states — including 1,002 in Washington. West Virginia reported its first case on Tuesday, as the death toll rose to 108.

The big picture: Countries around the world are stepping up to combat COVID-19, as the number of cases globally passed 197,000 Tuesday evening. More than 7,900 people have now died from the virus.

