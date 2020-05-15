1 hour ago - Health

First coronavirus cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement

Rohingya refugees wait in a relief distribution point at a Kutupalong refugee camp on March 24. Photo: Suzauddin Rubel/AFP via Getty Images

Kutupalong refugee camps in Bangladesh reported their first coronavirus cases on Thursday, per the humanitarian organization International Rescue Committee (IRC) and U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Why it matters: Public health experts view a major coronavirus outbreak in a refugee camp as a worst-case scenario, as conditions are overcrowded with residents sharing water and basic hygiene facilities.

  • Kutupalong is the largest refugee settlement in the world, with over 855,000 refugees and 444,000 locals in or around the camps, IRC said Thursday.

What's happening: A Rohingya refugee tested positive for the coronavirus in Kutupalong, as well as one person in the local host community, the UNHCR said. Both patients are under self-isolation and efforts to trace who they have come into contact with are underway, the agency said.

  • “Health facilities are already crowded and overwhelmed, without the sufficient equipment, health staff or physical space necessary to treat cases," Manish Agrawal, Bangladesh country director at the IRC, said in a Thursday press release.
  • "There’s just not enough soap and water nor space for them to follow proper guidance to protect themselves from the disease," Agrawal said.
  • But, the U.N.'s Bangladesh refugee agency claims that health staff in the Cox's Bazar camp in the Kutupalong settlement was prepared to deal with the infections and had necessary personal protective equipment to respond.

Go deeper: Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon reports first coronavirus case

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's health ministry added 844 and nearly 14,000 cases to its official tally on Thursday. The ministry noted that most of those infections and fatalities did not happen in the last 24 hours and were delayed from the official count due to investigations.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and killed over 301,000 as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (pver 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health

CDC posts revised reopening guidelines after White House intervention

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted six new one-page tools on Thursday that advise businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, camps, child care centers and mass transit systems on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The White House coronavirus task force asked the CDC to revise a more extensive set of guidelines that the agency had prepared more than a month ago, believing it was "overly prescriptive," an administration official told Axios' Alayna Treene.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - Health

The coming coronavirus mental health crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing another crisis to the U.S. — mental health impacts that will likely be felt for years to come.

Why it matters: Experts are concerned the U.S. health care system isn't prepared for the potential mental health crisis on the heels of the pandemic.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow6 hours ago - Science