Rep. Jahana Hayes: Tech lags caused 30% student absences at a school in her district

Jim Vandehai and Rep. Jahana Hayes. Photo: Axios

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said at a virtual Axios event on Thursday that a school in her district where she taught had 30% of student absences after classes went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What she's saying: "19,000 students, and 30% of them have not been reached because they don’t have technology. They don’t have a connected device. I saw where some districts were online within three or four days and other districts were still struggling to connect."

  • Hayes' district borders New York and was immediately affected by the coronavirus hot spots nearby.

The big picture: Lack of federal government investment is "catching up" with America, Hayes said, who is a former Teacher of the Year and current member of the House Committee on Education & Labor.

The stock market's speculative frenzy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Never has the stock market seen so much gambling. Volume is at record highs, with individual stocks and the market as a whole feeling almost manic. More people than ever are betting more money than ever on which way stocks will move, in a frenzy that feels more like a casino than a safe place for long-term capital appreciation.

Why it matters: Legendary value investor Ben Graham said that in the short term, the market is a voting machine, but that in the long term it's a weighing machine. Right now there is no shortage of votes, but few people believe that the weight readings are remotely reliable.

Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as intelligence chief

Ratcliffe testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in May. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as the director of national intelligence in a 49-44 party-line vote on Thursday.

Why it matters: Ratcliffe, a vocal ally of President Trump, now heads an intelligence community that has faced consistent criticism from the president and is in the midst of political firestorms surrounding the prosecution of Michael Flynn and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The next big fights between cities and states

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Legal battles between cities and states are expected to intensify in the coming months with dust-ups over municipal broadband networks, paid sick leave and affordable housing policies at the forefront.

Why it matters: After some high-profile disputes with governors over pandemic-related restrictions, some mayors are emboldened in pushing back on state laws prohibiting city-level policies that, they say, will be important to recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

