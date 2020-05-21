Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said at a virtual Axios event on Thursday that a school in her district where she taught had 30% of student absences after classes went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What she's saying: "19,000 students, and 30% of them have not been reached because they don’t have technology. They don’t have a connected device. I saw where some districts were online within three or four days and other districts were still struggling to connect."

Hayes' district borders New York and was immediately affected by the coronavirus hot spots nearby.

The big picture: Lack of federal government investment is "catching up" with America, Hayes said, who is a former Teacher of the Year and current member of the House Committee on Education & Labor.

