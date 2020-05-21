Rep. Jahana Hayes: Tech lags caused 30% student absences at a school in her district
Jim Vandehai and Rep. Jahana Hayes. Photo: Axios
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said at a virtual Axios event on Thursday that a school in her district where she taught had 30% of student absences after classes went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What she's saying: "19,000 students, and 30% of them have not been reached because they don’t have technology. They don’t have a connected device. I saw where some districts were online within three or four days and other districts were still struggling to connect."
- Hayes' district borders New York and was immediately affected by the coronavirus hot spots nearby.
The big picture: Lack of federal government investment is "catching up" with America, Hayes said, who is a former Teacher of the Year and current member of the House Committee on Education & Labor.