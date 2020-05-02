55 mins ago - Health

Divisions continue in states reopening amid coronavirus

Orion Rummler

A man poses in front of the Baby Acapulco dining room in Austin, Texas, on May 1. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Roughly a dozen states began to reopen their economies on Friday, the New York Times reports, despite health experts' concerns that coronavirus infection spikes could be caused by premature returns to public life.

Zoom in: In Davenport, Iowa, which is still under tight restrictions, Glory Smith told the Times that the state's reopening was coming too soon since the virus doesn't respect county boundaries.

  • "It is like having a smoking section on a plane or in a restaurant,” she said. “It doesn’t work."
  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) eased closures of restaurants, shops, libraries, gyms and malls on Friday in 77 of the state's 99 counties — ones where novel coronavirus cases have been minimal or declining, the Des Moines Register reports.

The big picture: Protests against stay-at-home orders designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have continued across the country for weeks.

  • Protestors have gathered in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington state, California, New Hampshire and Maryland.

How it's playing:

The New York Times

Go deeper ... In photos: Cities take steps toward reopening

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended another until May 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday. The country is now overseeing one of the longest-running lockdowns in the world.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.3 million people and killed over 237,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump on Saturday claimed that there are enough coronavirus tests for senators returning this week to Washington, D.C. The age of many senators put them at a heightened risk for severe illness from the virus.

The big picture: As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, and the number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

Passengers ride the subway on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - Health