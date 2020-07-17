1 hour ago - Health

How schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks

Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried (L) and Jonah Edelman, co-founder and CEO of Stand for Children. Screenshot: Axios

Children's advocate Jonah Edelman is offering three recommendations for schools to keep students from falling through the cracks during remote learning.

What he's saying: The co-founder and CEO of Stand for Children favors every middle and high school student having an adviser, teachers or advisers holding virtual home visits at the start of the semester, and removing "zeroes" from grading systems. He made his comments during an Axios virtual event on Friday.

  • "There should be a connection between school and home that's very solid," Edelman said, adding that, "there's things that school districts can do to mitigate the potential damage."

Driving the news: With coronavirus cases spiking in many parts of the U.S., districts are weighing the feasibility of keeping classes all virtual or rotating in-person and remote lessons, Axios' Kim Hart and Marisa Fernandez report.

WSJ: Students and teachers flunked remote learning

Kim HartMarisa Fernandez
Jul 16, 2020 - Health

The burden on teachers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The debate over whether and how much to re-open schools in the fall has put teachers in the precarious position of choosing between their own safety and the pressures from some parents and local officials.

Why it matters: Teachers are the core of K-12 education. The people we depend on to educate our society's children may end up bearing the brunt of both the risk and the workload.

3 min. read
Marisa Fernandez
Jul 13, 2020 - Health

Los Angeles and San Diego public schools will be online only this fall

Alhambra Unified School District. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Public schools in Los Angeles and San Diego, the two largest public school districts in California, will not be sending children back to campuses next month and will instead administer online classes due to concerns over the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The two districts, which together enroll about 825,000 students, are the largest in the country thus far to announce that they will not return to in-person learning in the fall, even as the Trump administration aggressively pushes for schools to do so.

1 min. read
Axios
Jul 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The nationwide K-12 tipping point

Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

The doors of public schools are swiftly slamming shut for many Americans ahead of this next school year.

Driving the news: Los Angeles and San Diego are starting out online-only this fall, forcing 825,000 students to learn with a laptop.

2 min. read