How schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks

Children's advocate Jonah Edelman is offering three recommendations for schools to keep students from falling through the cracks during remote learning.

What he's saying: The co-founder and CEO of Stand for Children favors every middle and high school student having an adviser, teachers or advisers holding virtual home visits at the start of the semester, and removing "zeroes" from grading systems. He made his comments during an Axios virtual event on Friday.

"There should be a connection between school and home that's very solid," Edelman said, adding that, "there's things that school districts can do to mitigate the potential damage."

Driving the news: With coronavirus cases spiking in many parts of the U.S., districts are weighing the feasibility of keeping classes all virtual or rotating in-person and remote lessons, Axios' Kim Hart and Marisa Fernandez report.

