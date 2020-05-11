49 mins ago - Health

Record-low science funding could slow research for coronavirus cure

Medical workers processing on-site coronavirus tests in April. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic "comes at a time when the U.S. federal government’s investments in science are at the lowest levels in many years," Abby Joseph Cohen and Michael Hao Wu of Goldman Sachs Research write in a recent note to clients.

Where it stands: "The federal government now plays a much smaller role in advancing science than it did in the past. The consequence of this trend is particularly damaging for basic research, which depends on the government as its main source of funding."

  • "Since coming to office, the Trump administration has repeatedly attempted to limit funding for science, both for domestic research agencies and international public health programs."

By the numbers: In fiscal year 2019, federal R&D spending was 0.6% of U.S. GDP and 2.8% of total federal outlays, the lowest in more than 60 years, Cohen and Wu note.

  • In fiscal year 2019, federal R&D spending was down 14% from its 2011 levels.
  • "When adjusted for inflation, the first three years of the Trump administration had the lowest levels of federal R&D spending since FY 2002."
  • "The Trump administration has repeatedly tried to cut funding from federal research and public health agencies. Its FY 2021 budget released on February 10 proposed funding cuts of 18.6% for the CDC, 7.5% for NIAID, and 7.2% for NIH."

Go deeper: The race to make vaccines faster

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health

Top Trump health officials to testify before Senate via videoconference

Fauci and Redfield. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfield, and coronavirus testing coordinator Brett Giroir will testify via videoconference before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Fauci, Redfield and Hahn are all self-quarantining after coming in "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Officials are "racing to contain" a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Capitol Hill after three top Trump administration officials, the Senate Health Committee chairman and the chief of naval operations self-quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, per the New York Times.

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn are self-isolating, days after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and Trump's valet tested positive. The trio is scheduled to testify remotely at a Senate hearing Tuesday that will be chaired via video by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is in self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health