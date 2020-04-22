Reports: Bureau of Prisons restricts broadened use of home confinement

An expansion of home confinement designed to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on federal prisons has been restricted to prisoners who have already served at least half their sentences, Politico and ABC News report.

Why it matters: The new rule, reported by friends and family members of inmates to Politico and detailed in a memo obtained by ABC News, could prevent high-risk prisoners at federal facilities from being sent home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Flashback: Attorney General Bill Barr instructed the Bureau of Prisons on April 3 to expand the use of home confinement to fight the dangers of COVID-19, listing FCC Oakdale in Louisiana, FCI Elkton in Ohio and FCI Danbury in Connecticut as examples of virus hotspots.

BOP Regional Office Staff provided guidance to FCC Oakdale staff that the "consideration of whether inmates in low or minimum facilities have served 50% of their sentence" would factor into assigning home confinement, prison official Juan Segovia wrote in an early April court filing, per Politico.

Where it stands: "[I]nmates in various prisons who had been put into prerelease quarantine almost two weeks ago were advised Monday by authorities that the policy had changed," Politico reports, citing lawyers and associates.

"It was not immediately clear how the latest clarification to Justice Department policy would be implemented, including the question of whether inmates already put into and out of quarantine would now be released without undergoing another 14-day period of isolation," per Politico.

how the latest clarification to Justice Department policy would be implemented, including the question of whether inmates already put into and out of quarantine would now be released without undergoing another 14-day period of isolation," per Politico. On April 5, the Bureau said it had placed an additional 566 inmates in home confinement since Barr's original memo on the directive dated March 26.

What they're saying: The DOJ told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday that it "confirmed to BOP this afternoon that the BOP has discretion under the Attorney General's Memoranda on March 26 and April 3 regarding which home confinement cases are appropriate for review in order to fight the spread of the pandemic. BOP will proceed expeditiously consistent with that confirmation."

The DOJ and BOP did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

The bottom line: 540 federal inmates and 323 BOP staff have tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide as of Tuesday, the agency reports. 23 inmates have died from the virus and there are currently no staff fatalities.

Go deeper: DOJ watchdog reviews federal prison conditions amid surge in coronavirus cases