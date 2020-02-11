1 hour ago - Health

195 Americans to be released from quarantine with no reported coronavirus cases

Marisa Fernandez

A charter plane at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California. Photo: Matt Hartman/AFP via Getty Images

The first chartered plane carrying 195 people from Wuhan, China to a military base in California is expected to release all passengers from quarantine on Tuesday after no visible symptoms of the novel coronavirus were detected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The big picture: The State Department chartered five flights from Wuhan carrying about 800 people in total to be quarantined for 14 days. The 195 individuals were housed at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif., as an "aggressive" but "preventative and precautionary step" to minimize the potential spread of the virus, CDC officials have said.

"And at this point none of them have come down with the virus and we think that’s good news. ... Again, we’re not seeing severe disease yet in the United States but those are the numbers."
— Anne Schuchat, an official at the CDC in a news conference Tuesday
  • The 13th U.S positive case announced Monday night was from a chartered flight that landed in San Diego.
  • The female passenger tested positive after developing a cough and went to the hospital. She initially received a negative result, and was allowed to return to the quarantine with the rest of evacuees.

The bottom line: 11 of the U.S. cases were travel-related at the epicenter of the illness. The other two cases were person-to-person transmission.

