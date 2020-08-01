10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Zoos struggle in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

People take photos of grizzly bears in the Oakland Zoo on July 29. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Multiple zoos and aquariums across the U.S. face budget shortfalls after the coronavirus pandemic forced closures at the start of the busiest season for most animal parks, AP reports.

Why it matters: Hundreds of zoos are resorting to layoffs and pay reductions to respond to the pandemic’s impact. Though some zoos and aquariums have reopened, they are seeing fewer visitors, leaving administrators to ask their communities for support.

  • Closing zoos and aquariums is expensive because administrators have to find new homes for animals and coordinate transportation to another location.

What they're saying: “Members are hitting 20% to 50% of their normal revenue targets,” said Dan Ashe, president of the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums, told AP.

  • Roughly 75% of the 220 U.S. zoos and aquariums represented by the association reopened, but they’re still having to make “very difficult decisions about further furloughs or layoffs and then ultimately about their survival,” Ashe said.
  • Six in 10 members received federal assistance from the coronavirus relief package but that support runs out this month.
  • “We have already lost the bulk of our summer revenue and are living off whatever reserves we have left, but they are going to run out at some point,” Joel Parrott, president of the Oakland Zoo, told AP.

The big picture: The Oakland Zoo, which houses 750 large animals, laid off at least 100 employees. 200 employees who care for animals are still working and contribute to the zoo’s $1.2 million a month in costs.

  • The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden in laid off 40% of its staff, cut leadership salaries and launched a campaign to raise $1.5 million by December to restore the zoo’s operating budget.

Axios
Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 17,853,948 — Total deaths: 685,102 — Total recoveries — 10,560,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 4,620,502— Total deaths: 154,449 — Total recoveries: 1,461,885 — Total tests: 56,086,260Map.
  3. Politics: President Trump says Fauci is "wrong" about coronavirus cases surge | Rep. Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. World: Mexico reaches third-most coronavirus deaths worldwide.
  5. Sports: Sports teams dabble with facial recognition systems amid coronavirus pandemic  Cardinals-Brewers game postponed again after St. Louis reports 4 more coronavirus cases.
  6. Education: Northeastern University to require 3 COVID-19 tests before students can go to class.
  7. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Florida braces for potential hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

Two men put shutters over the windows of their business in Stuart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Southern California fire grows

A 747 Supertanker makes a retardant drop on a ridge at the Apple fire near Banning, California, on Saturday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California officials ordered multiple mandatory evacuations as a growing wildfire burned across some 12,000 acres on Saturday, per CalFire.

The big picture: Some 7,800 people were under evacuation orders after the Apple fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, reports KTLA, citing local officials. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze, but Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night none of it had been contained.

