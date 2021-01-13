Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hockey returns under the shadow of coronavirus

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The NHL's abbreviated season begins tonight, with the coronavirus already casting a shadow of uncertainty over the 2021 campaign.

Driving the news: 27 players from nine teams tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp. 17 were on the Stars, who have had their first three games postponed.

  • Looking ahead: Barring any cancellations, the NHL plans to cram 868 games into 116 consecutive nights.

Format: The league has realigned into four divisions, including an all-Canadian group. To limit travel, the 56-game regular season and first two playoff rounds are exclusively divisional play.

  • East: Bruins, Capitals, Devils, Flyers, Islanders, Penguins, Rangers, Sabres
  • Central: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Lightning, Panthers, Predators, Red Wings, Stars
  • West: Avalanche, Blues, Coyotes, Ducks, Golden Knights, Kings, Sharks, Wild
  • North: Canadiens, Canucks, Flames, Jets, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators

Storylines:

  • (Almost) no fans: The Stars, Panthers and Coyotes are the only teams that will start the season with fans in attendance, albeit limited numbers.
  • The battle for Canada: A Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup in 27 years. They'll fight amongst themselves to break that curse, with the North Division featuring plenty of rivalries — and lots of cross-country road trips.
  • Sponsors everywhere: The NHL sold corporate sponsorships for each division (Scotia North, Honda West, Discover Central, MassMutual East) and teams will have advertisements on their helmets for the first time.
  • Legends in new colors: Longtime Bruin Zdeno Chara is now on the Capitals, and longtime Shark Joe Thornton is now on the Maple Leafs. Weird.
  • New offside rules: A player's skate will no longer have to be in contact with the blue line to be considered "onside" during a play. The "plane" of the blue line will now extend upward, like a goal line in football.
  • Homeless Sharks: The Sharks don't currently have access to their home rink due to restrictions on gathering in California's Santa Clara County. They'll play their first eight games on the road.

Tonight:

  • Penguins vs. Flyers, 5:30pm ET (NBCSN)
  • Blackhawks vs. Lightning, 8pm (NBCSN)
  • Blues vs. Avalanche, 10:30pm (NBCSN)

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Democrats are looking to overhaul banking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now in control of Congress, Democrats are looking to give the U.S. financial system a progressive overhaul, incoming Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Friday. It will be a tall task.

What we're hearing: "This committee in the past has been about Wall Street," Brown told reporters. "As chair I’m going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

The billionaires' brawl over satellite broadband

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch. Photos: Drew Angerer, Patrick Pleul, Alex Rodriguez, Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

Elon Musk is under siege by fellow billionaires at Amazon and Dish as he tries to get his fledgling space-based broadband service off the ground, with clashes involving airwave overload and the threat of satellite collisions.

Why it matters: Musk's Starlink service could extend broadband to unconnected customers in hard-to-reach rural areas. But competitors are pressing the Federal Communication Commission to stymie Musk's plans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow