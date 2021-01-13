Hockey returns under the shadow of coronavirus

The NHL's abbreviated season begins tonight, with the coronavirus already casting a shadow of uncertainty over the 2021 campaign.

Driving the news: 27 players from nine teams tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp. 17 were on the Stars, who have had their first three games postponed.

Looking ahead: Barring any cancellations, the NHL plans to cram 868 games into 116 consecutive nights.

Format: The league has realigned into four divisions, including an all-Canadian group. To limit travel, the 56-game regular season and first two playoff rounds are exclusively divisional play.

East: Bruins, Capitals, Devils, Flyers, Islanders, Penguins, Rangers, Sabres

Storylines:

(Almost) no fans: The Stars, Panthers and Coyotes are the only teams that will start the season with fans in attendance, albeit limited numbers.

Tonight: