Coronavirus looms over OPEC+ meeting

OPEC and Russia are slated to meet in Vienna this week to decide whether to extend and deepen their production-cutting agreement as the novel coronavirus eats into global oil demand.

Why it matters: The economic slowdown from the spread of the virus has pushed oil prices down to their lowest levels in over a year — creating new tests for the 3-year-old OPEC+ alliance between the cartel, Russia and allied producers.

What they're saying: Via S&P Global Platts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that "for the Russian budget, for our economy, current oil prices are acceptable."

But per their piece and others, Putin also emphasized the need for "action" with their foreign partners.

The current supply-limiting deal expires at the end of this month.

What's next: Bloomberg took the pulse of analysts and found a widespread expectation that the March 5–6 meeting will yield new cuts.

"All but two of 29 analysts, traders and brokers in a global poll predicted that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will announce new curbs, with an average expectation of 750,000 barrels a day," they report.

But, but, but: The price plunge is hitting the industry in the U.S. too as shale producers, already struggling to make money, feel the pinch. The Wall Street Journal has more.