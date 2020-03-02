Coronavirus looms over OPEC+ meeting
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
OPEC and Russia are slated to meet in Vienna this week to decide whether to extend and deepen their production-cutting agreement as the novel coronavirus eats into global oil demand.
Why it matters: The economic slowdown from the spread of the virus has pushed oil prices down to their lowest levels in over a year — creating new tests for the 3-year-old OPEC+ alliance between the cartel, Russia and allied producers.
What they're saying: Via S&P Global Platts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that "for the Russian budget, for our economy, current oil prices are acceptable."
- But per their piece and others, Putin also emphasized the need for "action" with their foreign partners.
- The current supply-limiting deal expires at the end of this month.
What's next: Bloomberg took the pulse of analysts and found a widespread expectation that the March 5–6 meeting will yield new cuts.
- "All but two of 29 analysts, traders and brokers in a global poll predicted that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will announce new curbs, with an average expectation of 750,000 barrels a day," they report.
But, but, but: The price plunge is hitting the industry in the U.S. too as shale producers, already struggling to make money, feel the pinch. The Wall Street Journal has more.