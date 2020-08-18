The coronavirus double whammy for older women and workers of color

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Watford/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images.
Older women and workers of color are likely to suffer the worst economic effects as the pandemic and recession drag on, experts say.
The big picture: "We know from past recessions that if you're an older woman or an older worker of color, your ability to become re-employed is even more difficult than that of an older white man," the Urban Institute's Johnson says.
- Older women earn less than older men — and they're likely to have less money saved and to live longer, says Jenkins of AARP.
- Among older people of color, around 12% of women and 10% of men have exited the workforce since March, per the New School's Schwartz Center. When looking at older white workers, that drops to 7.5% of women and 5% of men.
The bottom line: Workplace discrimination on the basis of gender or race gets magnified with age.