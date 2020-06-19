49 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus pandemic means more oil will stay in the ground

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The pandemic will "expedite peak oil demand," the consultancy Rystad Energy said in a note this week, taking stock of how much additional oil will not be produced in the future as a result.

Why it matters: Rystad's summary of its annual review of oil resources shows how the coronavirus pandemic is prompting analysts to change their thinking about the future of oil.

The big picture: The consultancy told Axios they see oil demand bouncing back to exceed pre-pandemic levels, but now projects demand peaking at roughly 106.5 million–107 million bpd in 2027–2028, as opposed to 107.5 million bpd in 2030 under a prior forecast.

What's next: The accelerated peak will curtail some oil exploration efforts, Rystad said.

  • “Non-OPEC countries account for the lion’s share of 'lost' recoverable resources with more than 260 billion barrels of undiscovered oil now more likely to be left untouched, especially in remote exploratory areas,” Per Magnus Nysveen, Rystad's head of analysis, said in a statement.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Trump warns protesters against coming to Tulsa rally

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Friday that "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who show up at his Tulsa rally this weekend "will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis," promising "a much different scene."

Why it matters: The right to peaceably assemble is guaranteed in the First Amendment, and Trump himself has claimed to be "an ally of all peaceful protesters."

Ben Geman
Energy & Environment

Coal persists worldwide despite its downward spiral in the U.S.

Data: BP; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global coal consumption dipped by 0.6% in 2019, the fourth decline in six years, but the most carbon-intensive fuel remains by far the largest source of power generation in world, per BP's latest global data review.

Why it matters: Coal's persistence in the global mix, even as it loses some ground, is among the major reasons why the world is far, far away from achieving steep emissions declines needed to meet the goals of the Paris climate deal.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

Half of the Fortune 100 pledge $2B to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Since our Monday story on Fortune 100 companies' donations to battle racism and inequality, the tally has risen to more than $2 billion and now includes 50 firms, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for wealthy corporations to speak out on social issues and to back up those words with sizable funding. More are doing so than ever before and in a much more public way.

