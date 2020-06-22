1 hour ago - Health

Nursing homes ramping up patient evictions during coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, nursing homes have been ramping up their practice of evicting the poorest residents — often without helping them find a safe place to go, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: "Patient dumping" has long been an issue in nursing homes, and the pandemic has turned up the volume. The facilities can now get a $600 per day bonus for taking in coronavirus patients, which strengthens the financial incentive to boot less-profitable residents.

  • And since the coronavirus has frozen visitation, it's also easier to get away with right now.

Details: Nursing homes are often evicting residents who are on Medicaid into homeless shelters or other potentially unsafe conditions, in many cases without giving the advance notice required by law, per the Times.

  • Some of those evicted patients then don't have anyone to help them recover from surgery, manage their medications or otherwise take on the tasks that a nursing home is supposed to perform.
  • The Times documents one dementia patient who was evicted into an unlicensed boarding house, only to wander away and end up on the streets.

The other side: Nursing homes denied evicting residents in order to secure higher reimbursements, including from coronavirus patients.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 1 million Brazilians have tested positive for COVID-19. The country has the world's second-highest number of deaths and infections after the U.S., which has reported almost 120,000 people have died from the virus and over 2.2 million tested positive.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 30,000 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on two consecutive days in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Why it matters: The cases confirmed on Friday and Saturday marked the "highest daily total since May 1," CNBC notes. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN Sunday the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

Kendall Baker
43 mins ago - Sports

The longest professional sports drought since 1918

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Today marks 103 days since the last MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL game — the longest such drought since the fall of 1918, when the World Series was held in September amid WWI and the Spanish flu.

The big picture: Of course, there was no NFL or NBA back then, and the NHL had only been around for a year, so there wasn't nearly as much to miss. Television hadn't been invented, either, so unless your ancestors lived down the street from Ebbets Field, they probably didn't miss the Dodgers games.

