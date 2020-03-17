Nordstrom and Foot Locker close North America stores over coronavirus

Nordstrom and Foot Locker announced the temporary closure of their stores, effective Tuesday, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Details: Nordstrom said in a statement all of its U.S. and Canada stores would remain closed for two weeks and it withdrew its fiscal 2020 forecast that it issued on March 3 because it said it "did not include the impact of COVID-19." Foot Locker's North America stores will remain closed through March 31.