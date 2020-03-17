1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Nordstrom and Foot Locker close North America stores over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

A Nordstrom store in Manhattan. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nordstrom and Foot Locker announced the temporary closure of their stores, effective Tuesday, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Details: Nordstrom said in a statement all of its U.S. and Canada stores would remain closed for two weeks and it withdrew its fiscal 2020 forecast that it issued on March 3 because it said it "did not include the impact of COVID-19." Foot Locker's North America stores will remain closed through March 31.

Jacob Knutson

Major retailers close doors in U.S. in response to coronavirus outbreak

Apple's flagship store in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Major retailers are closing their doors or reducing their open hours across the United States in an effort to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: While the closures may help stop the spread of the virus, they will also hamper the already-stressed retail industry, according to CNBC.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Apple is closing non-China stores amid coronavirus spread

Photo: Ding Junhao/VCG via Getty Images

Apple announced it will close all its retail stores worldwide except for greater China until March 27 amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, and will donate $15 million to help mitigate its impact.

Why it matters: Apple's stores are a significant revenue generator for the company, but the flip-side of the company's efforts to make them community gathering spots is that they're now posing a risk as authorities warn against crowd gatherings.

Erica Pandey

Why Amazon's bigger Go grocery stores matter

An Amazon Go store in Seattle. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

With the opening of its first large-format cashier-less grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday, Amazon is on its way to further expanding its physical footprint across U.S. cities.

The big picture: Amazon’s 2017 purchase of Whole Foods was never the end of its grocery ambitions — or its fight to win a bigger share of the whopping $700 billion per year American grocery industry. With its own network of stores, Amazon could attract shoppers looking for cheaper prices than Whole Foods and dramatically grow its brick-and-mortar reach.

