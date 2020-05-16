NFL facilities can reopen next week, with some restrictions

NFL clubs can reopen next Tuesday so long as they abide by public health requirements previously outlined by the league, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday.

Driving the news: The NFL released its 2020 schedule last week and is operating as if it will have a full season, although some contingency plans are in place for delaying playoffs and the Super Bowl if necessary, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

Where it stands: NFL facilities have been closed since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL facilities can reopen, with the blessing of their state government, if some phase one rules are followed:

Clubs can allow at most 50% of staff at once, with no more than 75 people present.

Coaching staff is not allowed to return to facilities, but other employees — including medical staff — can return based on the club's discretion.

Retail shops cannot yet reopen.

No players are permitted back in facilities unless they are undergoing medical treatment.

