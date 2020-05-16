1 hour ago - Health

NFL facilities can reopen next week, with some restrictions

The NFL logo at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL clubs can reopen next Tuesday so long as they abide by public health requirements previously outlined by the league, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday.

Driving the news: The NFL released its 2020 schedule last week and is operating as if it will have a full season, although some contingency plans are in place for delaying playoffs and the Super Bowl if necessary, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

Where it stands: NFL facilities have been closed since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL facilities can reopen, with the blessing of their state government, if some phase one rules are followed:

  • Clubs can allow at most 50% of staff at once, with no more than 75 people present.
  • Coaching staff is not allowed to return to facilities, but other employees — including medical staff — can return based on the club's discretion.
  • Retail shops cannot yet reopen.
  • No players are permitted back in facilities unless they are undergoing medical treatment.

Go deeper: May will be the month that live sports come back

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that initial reports suggest a severe inflammatory illness affecting some children in Europe and North America "may be related to COVID-19."

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 304,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 262,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health

FTC warns of nursing homes seizing residents' stimulus checks

The FTC told care facilities to keep their "hands off" residents' stimulus funds. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities have forced residents who are on Medicaid to sign over their federal coronavirus stimulus checks, saying the money must be used to pay for their stays, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.

The bottom line: These facilities, who are going after their poorest and most vulnerable residents, legally do not have the right to seize these payments.

6 hours ago - Health

First coronavirus cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement

Rohingya refugees wait in a relief distribution point at a Kutupalong refugee camp on March 24. Photo: Suzauddin Rubel/AFP via Getty Images

Kutupalong refugee camps in Bangladesh reported their first coronavirus cases on Thursday, per the humanitarian organization International Rescue Committee (IRC) and U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Why it matters: Public health experts view a major coronavirus outbreak in a refugee camp as a worst-case scenario, as conditions are overcrowded with residents sharing water and basic hygiene facilities.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 15, 2020 - Health