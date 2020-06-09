21 mins ago - Economy & Business

Black Americans are paying more attention to coronavirus news

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Black Americans are paying more attention than white Americans to every element of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: Black Americans have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout. This survey could simply reflect that people pay more attention to stories that hit closer to home.

  • Between the lines: Other recent studies from Pew also suggest that younger Americans are less likely to pay attention to news about the pandemic than older generations, further supporting the notion that those paying the most attention to news about the pandemic, are those that are most heavily impacted.

Go deeper: Black workers overrepresented in essential work during coronavirus pandemic

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Jun 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Why the coronavirus pandemic is hitting minorities harder

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on black and Latino communities has become a defining part of the pandemic.

The big picture: That's a result of myriad longstanding inequities within the health care system and the American economy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
Jun 6, 2020 - Health

How racism threatens the response to the coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A complex public undertaking like the coronavirus response depends a lot on public trust. But a legacy of systemic racism across multiple institutions has eroded that trust in many minority communities.

The big picture: Health care has its own sordid history, from the Tuskegee Study to hospitals' patient-dumping practices to substandard care for black mothers and babies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow