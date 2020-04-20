New York City cancels large events through June
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images
New York City has cancelled all non-essential events during the month of June, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Monday.
Why it matters: The order will cancel iconic annual city events, like the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Celebrate Israel parades. De Blasio said the city is working with event organizers to reschedule for later in the year.
- "We're going to miss all three of them in June, but they will be back," De Blasio said, adding, "We're going to do it when it's the right time."