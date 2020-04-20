58 mins ago - Health

New York City cancels large events through June

Fadel Allassan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

New York City has cancelled all non-essential events during the month of June, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The order will cancel iconic annual city events, like the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Celebrate Israel parades. De Blasio said the city is working with event organizers to reschedule for later in the year.

  • "We're going to miss all three of them in June, but they will be back," De Blasio said, adding, "We're going to do it when it's the right time."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 759,600 on Sunday, while total deaths have surged past 40,600.

Driving the news: Nursing homes must now report all COVID-19 cases directly to the CDC, and families and patients at the facilities must also be informed, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said during a briefing Sunday.

Rebecca Falconer

"One World: Together at Home" raises millions for coronavirus causes

Screenshots of former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama at "One World: Together at Home." Photo: Global Citizen/Twitter

The star-studded Lady Gaga-curated fundraising event "One World: Together at Home" raised $127.9 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO and $72.8 million for local and regional responders, organizer Global Citizen said in a statement early Sunday.

Why it matters: Saturday's online event honoring and celebrating those on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus was broadcast worldwide and billed as the biggest concert since 1985's Live Aid, which was watched by 1.9 billion people. Former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama were among more than 70 artists and celebrities to take part from their homes.

