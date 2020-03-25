1 hour ago - Health

New York ER doctor: "Soon, our hospitals are gonna be overwhelmed" by coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Dr. Craig Spencer, the director of global health in emergency medicine at New York's Columbia University, said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" that hospitals in the city will soon be "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus outbreak.

What it matters: Spencer, who contracted and survived Ebola in 2014 after treating patients in Guinea, said that it's now "hard to find one or two patients that are not coronavirus" in the emergency room, marking an "absolutely staggering" increase from just last week.

  • There are more than 15,000 reported cases and 192 deaths from the virus in New York City alone, making it the largest epicenter in the United States and one of the largest in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What he's saying: "Everyone we see today was infected a week ago, or more. The numbers will undoubtedly skyrocket overnight, as they have every night the past few days. More will come to the ER. More will be stat notifications. More will be put on a ventilator," Spencer tweeted Tuesday.

  • "We were too late to stop this virus. Full stop. But we can slow its spread. The virus can't infect those it never meets. Stay inside. Social distancing is the only thing that will save us now. I don't care as much about the economic impact as I do about our ability to save lives."

Jennifer A. Kingson

The fight for New York

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New York's fight against the novel coronavirus is also the nation's fight, as the state — and the city in particular — emerges with "astronomical numbers" of cases, to quote Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Why it matters: The Empire State has 5% of the world's COVID-19 cases and about 50% of the nation's. Its success — or failure — in fighting the virus, safeguarding citizens and treating the afflicted will tell us a lot about what can succeed in the rest of the U.S.

Jacob Knutson

De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth" and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

Jacob Knutson

Surgeon general on coronavirus: "This week, it's gonna get bad"

"I want America to understand: This week, it's going to get bad," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Monday on NBC's "Today," referring to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported more than 35,000 coronavirus cases and 371 deaths from the virus, making it the third-largest outbreak in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

