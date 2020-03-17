1 hour ago - Health

New York City coronavirus shelter-in-place decision expected within 48 hours

Fadel Allassan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that a decision will be made within the next 48 hours on whether to order the city's more than 8 million citizens to shelter in place amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: New York has already shut down public schools, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and forced restaurants to offer only takeout and delivery — but this would be another more drastic step for the nation's most populous city.

  • Six counties in the San Francisco Bay area are under a similar order, which bans nonessential gatherings and travel, including by foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile or public transit. Residents are permitted to shop for food and household items and to travel to medical care.

What he's saying:

"I think the right guidance to give all New Yorkers is — even though a decision has not yet been made by the city or by the state — I think New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order. It has not happened yet, but it is definitely a possibility at this point. I believe that decision should be made in the next 48 hours — and it's a very, very difficult decision, I want to emphasize that.”
— Bill de Blasio

Ursula Perano

California Bay Area residents ordered to remain home for 3 weeks

San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

A "shelter in place" order is expected for six Bay Area counties in California on Monday, which will direct residents to stay in their homes as much as possible for three weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

What we know: The order will begin at 12:01am PT Tuesday and go through at least April 7. The combined population of the six counties is 6.7 million. Not all Bay Area counties were included.

Mar 16, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

Mar 15, 2020 - Health
Fadel Allassan

Bill de Blasio visits gym hours ahead of New York coronavirus shutdown

Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visited his preferred Brooklyn gym on Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would enact a series of closures, including gyms, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, per CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

Why it matters: De Blasio faced widespread criticism on social media for failing to set an example for citizens as public health experts urged Americans to "hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing."

Mar 16, 2020 - Health