New York City coronavirus shelter-in-place decision expected within 48 hours

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that a decision will be made within the next 48 hours on whether to order the city's more than 8 million citizens to shelter in place amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: New York has already shut down public schools, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and forced restaurants to offer only takeout and delivery — but this would be another more drastic step for the nation's most populous city.

Six counties in the San Francisco Bay area are under a similar order, which bans nonessential gatherings and travel, including by foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile or public transit. Residents are permitted to shop for food and household items and to travel to medical care.

What he's saying:

"I think the right guidance to give all New Yorkers is — even though a decision has not yet been made by the city or by the state — I think New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order. It has not happened yet, but it is definitely a possibility at this point. I believe that decision should be made in the next 48 hours — and it's a very, very difficult decision, I want to emphasize that.”

— Bill de Blasio