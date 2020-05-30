47 mins ago - Health

Cuomo: New York City to reopen June 8

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a coronavirus briefing on May 30. Photo: New York state official website

New York City will reopen on June 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday.

Why it matters: The city was the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and has reported the most infections and deaths in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

What's next: New York City is adding 10 more coronavirus testing sites on Saturday in each of its zip codes, Cuomo said.

  • Under the state's "phase one" reopening plan, construction and delivery or curbside pickup for retail will be allowed in the city.

Where it stands: Deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus in New York state have continued to fall to new lows, with just over 65 people dying from the virus within the last 24 hours.

  • The Bronx currently has the highest number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, Cuomo said, followed by Brooklyn and Queens.
  • Hispanic or Latino people make up over 56% of Bronx residents, according to Census data.
  • "Many more people of color died from the COVID virus than white people," Cuomo said, adding "there is a disparity, and there is inequality."

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,974,938— Total deaths: 365,976 — Total recoveries — 2,522,819Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,750,203 — Total deaths: 102,906 — Total recoveries: 406,446 — Total tested: 16,099,515Map.
  3. Economy: What U.S. workplaces may look like next — George Floyd's killing and economic calamity are both part of America's unfinished business — The future of mobility in the post-pandemic world.
  4. States: New York City will reopen June 8, Cuomo says.
  5. Supreme Court: Chief Justice Roberts sides with liberals in denying challenge to California's pandemic worship rules.
  6. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Health

NCAA outlines plan to get athletes back to campus

The College Basketball Experience on March 26 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NCAA released guidelines on Friday that aim to help schools safely bring student athletes back to college campuses.

Why it matters: Schools across the U.S. are prepping for football players to return as early as June 8, after the Southeastern Conference green-lit workouts and team activities at the discretion of individual universities.

Miriam Kramer
Updated 5 mins ago - Science

Live updates: SpaceX attempts to launch NASA astronauts Saturday

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

At 3:22 p.m. ET today, SpaceX is expected to launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station for the first time.

Why it matters: The liftoff — should it go off without a hitch — will be the first time a private company has launched people to orbit. It will also bring crewed launches back to the U.S. for the first time in nine years, since the end of the space shuttle program.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day...

