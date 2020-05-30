Cuomo: New York City to reopen June 8

New York City will reopen on June 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday.

Why it matters: The city was the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and has reported the most infections and deaths in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

What's next: New York City is adding 10 more coronavirus testing sites on Saturday in each of its zip codes, Cuomo said.

Under the state's "phase one" reopening plan, construction and delivery or curbside pickup for retail will be allowed in the city.

Where it stands: Deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus in New York state have continued to fall to new lows, with just over 65 people dying from the virus within the last 24 hours.

The Bronx currently has the highest number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, Cuomo said, followed by Brooklyn and Queens.

Hispanic or Latino people make up over 56% of Bronx residents, according to Census data.

"Many more people of color died from the COVID virus than white people," Cuomo said, adding "there is a disparity, and there is inequality."

Go deeper: New York reports lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths since March