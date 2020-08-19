10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story"

Axios' Mike Allen and Gov. Phil Murphy.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J) cautioned against calling his state a "COVID success story," during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: New Jersey, once a hot spot for the novel coronavirus, is requiring quarantines for some travelers entering the state. The number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities have declined drastically since June.

What he's saying: "I have to caution that we made an enormous amount of progress. The toll has also been enormous, over 14,000 confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, which is unfathomable."

  • "We are meaningfully, dramatically better than we were. And we're probably at the front end of states in America right now, but this thing is insidious. And we're dealing with it still every single day."
  • "I think history will not judge you harshly if you overcorrect, if you are too aggressive with this virus. I think we will all be judged, on the other hand, very harshly if you undercorrect, if you underestimate it. That's the one piece of advice I think we've learned the hard way and I think we all have to learn."

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told The Courier Journal Tuesday that the House bill on the U.S. Postal Service "could open the opportunity for discussion" on stalled negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package. But he added the Senate was unlikely to pass a postal-only bill.

The big picture: House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a Politico Playbook event Tuesday that Democrats were "willing to cut" their coronavirus proposal "in half" to strike a deal with Republicans and White House officials, per Reuters. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday Australia has struck a deal for a promising a coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The big picture: "Under the deal, every single Australian will be able to receive the ... vaccine for free, should trials prove successful," Morrison said in a statement. He told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he'd expect the vaccine "to be as mandatory as you could possibly make it." The state of Victoria is grappling to contain an outbreak.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 22,194,949 — Total deaths: 782,228— Total recoveries: 14,151,151Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,494,239 — Total deaths: 172,048 — Total recoveries: 1,898,159 — Total tests: 68,705,563Map.
  3. Health: People of color struggle to afford health care.
  4. Tech: The tech that made (mostly) virtual conventions a reality.
  5. Business: How this recession is different.
  6. Education: 1 in 5 college students don't plan to go back this fall — How Jill Biden changes the classroom reopening conversation.
