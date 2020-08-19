Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story"

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J) cautioned against calling his state a "COVID success story," during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

Why it matters: New Jersey, once a hot spot for the novel coronavirus, is requiring quarantines for some travelers entering the state. The number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities have declined drastically since June.

What he's saying: "I have to caution that we made an enormous amount of progress. The toll has also been enormous, over 14,000 confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, which is unfathomable."