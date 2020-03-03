NBA advises players to avoid high-fives to limit coronavirus spread

The NBA advised players in a Monday memo to use fist-bumps instead of high-fives when interacting with fans to decrease their chances of contracting the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: Many NBA front offices are worried that a severe outbreak in the U.S. could scuttle games and disrupt pre-draft combines and on-site workouts, limiting the league's recruitment efforts.

It also advised that players limit signing autographs for fans to reduce potential exposure.

The NBA told teams that it's consulting with the CDC and infectious-disease experts, including a researcher at Columbia University and will update them with the latest developments.

What they're saying: "The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told teams in the memo.

The Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum is heeding the league's advice, saying in a tweet that he is "taking a break from signing autographs until further notice" since a case of the virus was confirmed in Oregon.

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler told ESPN that he wasn't worried or thinking about avoiding high-fives. "I don't think about any of that," Butler said. "I'm still going to be who I am. We're still going to be who we are."

The big picture: Numerous sports leagues around the world are taking precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus — from playing in empty stadiums to delaying or canceling events.

