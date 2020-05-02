2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Blue Angels and Thunderbirds pay tribute to coronavirus caregivers

Orion Rummler

The Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the National Mall on May 2 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds paid tribute to first responders and other health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, flying over Baltimore, Washington and Atlanta on Saturday.

The big picture: Health care workers are at especially high risk of catching the coronavirus, because of their prolonged exposure to patients who have it. Between 10% and 20% of doctors, nurses and other health care workers are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in mid-April.

A crowd lingers on a hill in Baltimore, Maryland, after watching the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels perform a flyover on May 2. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images
People gather in a park to watch the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly around Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park on May 2. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta on May 2. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
A crowd watches in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 2. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds streak through the skies over Washington, D.C. on May 2. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds climb behind the Washington Monument on May 2. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds jet over the Lincoln Memorial on May 2. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended another until May 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday. The country is now overseeing one of the longest-running lockdowns in the world.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.3 million people and killed over 237,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

