In photos: Blue Angels and Thunderbirds pay tribute to coronavirus caregivers
The Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the National Mall on May 2 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds paid tribute to first responders and other health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, flying over Baltimore, Washington and Atlanta on Saturday.
The big picture: Health care workers are at especially high risk of catching the coronavirus, because of their prolonged exposure to patients who have it. Between 10% and 20% of doctors, nurses and other health care workers are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in mid-April.
