Glastonbury Festival canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Glastonbury Festival, the largest music festival in the U.K., announced Wednesday that it had canceled its yearly iteration — due to be headlined by Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift — amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: The event, which would have celebrated its 50th anniversary, was expecting at least 200,000 people. It's one of many festivals around the world impacted by coronavirus, as Coachella, the premier festival in the U.S., has also been postponed until October.

