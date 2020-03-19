1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Small business' rent problem amid coronavirus crisis

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Small businesses can lay off or furlough employees if they are forced to close for the duration of a lockdown. They can stop buying goods from vendors. They can even stop paying their owners. But they still owe rent.

The big picture: If no money is coming in, then most businesses won't write those rent checks. Some will simply fall behind; others will take advantage of formal rent moratoriums. Either way, the problem just gets kicked down the road, creating a nasty past-due rent liability.

What to watch: France has announced that it will suspend rent and utility bills for small businesses. So far, that doesn't seem to be something the White House is considering.

  • Few if any U.S. landlords will be willing or able to start eviction proceedings in the midst of the crisis. But once businesses start to reopen, nearly all of them will try to collect on back rent.
  • In the case of small businesses paying below-market rents on a long-term lease, the landlord could get quite aggressive.

The bottom line: At some point, the U.S. government will have to step in to adjudicate these disputes. It might even have to pay some of the back rent itself. Or, it could follow hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's advice and just give everybody in the country a 30-day rent holiday.

Erica PandeyCourtenay Brown

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Main Street

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is grinding to a near halt to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. It's wreaking unprecedented havoc on the restaurant and retail industries — and their millions of workers.

Why it matters: Amid all the discussion about how the pandemic is roiling Wall Street, its most acute impact is being felt on Main Streets around the country.

Sara Fischer

Facebook giving away $100 million to help small businesses during coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook says it's giving away $100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries during the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Why it matters: Facebook's business is reliant on small businesses buying ads. The tech giant is trying to be proactive in how it supports its community in a time of crisis.

  • "We’ve listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them. We’ve heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can’t come to work," Sandberg wrote.

Dan Primack

Blackstone to acquire U.K. student housing company iQ for $6 billion

Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder and CEO of Blackstone Group, on Nov. 5, 2019. Photo: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Blackstone Group agreed to buy British student housing company iQ for $6.06 billion (£4.66 billion) from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Wellcome Trust.

Why it matters: It's Britain's largest-ever private real estate acquisition, and is part of Blackstone's apparent goal to become much of the world's landlord.

