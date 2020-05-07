Coronavirus hospitalization may be "disqualifying" for military recruits

The U.S. military is considering making a hospitalization for coronavirus a "disqualifying" condition for new recruits, reports Fox News.

Why it matters: It highlights the limited research on the long-term effects and damage of coronavirus — as a history of other viral, non-chronic illnesses does not prevent people from joining — and it comes as the military prepares for the rush of post-graduation recruits during the summer and fall.

Recruits can apply for waivers if they're marked as having a disqualifying condition.

Worth noting: The Military Times first reported on a military processing memo that indicated even more strict possible conditions — that just a positive coronavirus test would be marked as disqualifying.

